North Texas man charged for threatening ICE agents

A North Texas man is now facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to open fire on immigration agents. Federal officials say he threatened several Republican officials and even taunted the FBI to come and get him.

Online Threats

What we know:

While 35-year-old Robert King alleged threats never escalated to physical violence. The violence in the rhetoric of his posts did increase.

According to the criminal complaint, federal investigators flagged a social media post made by King on March 29th stating, in part, "If I see ICE agents in my neighborhood, I’m opening fire." The post ends by stating, "ICE are not real cops, they are a secret police force with no real legal authority. Kill them."

Investigators say on a different social media platform, King allegedly posted that he wanted to "double down" on his threat to shoot and kill ICE agents.

King is facing federal charges for threats posted online against federal law enforcement.

The criminal complaint details a string of other posts made by King that show his alleged violent rhetoric.

One of the posts was directed at Texas Governor Greg Abbott. King allegedly called Abbott a monster and wrote that he hoped Abbott "burns alive."

King also made similar posts about President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

He even acknowledged the increased violence in his post.

According to the criminal complaint King allegedly posted, "some of my friends have noted that my rhetoric is growing increasingly more violent. Yes."

The criminal complaint says King was living out of his car when he was arrested in Kaufman County.

What they're saying:

Former U.S. attorney, Richard Roper, says federal authorities can't take the risk and threats of this nature must be taken seriously.

"It’s very serious," Roper said. "Federal law enforcement agents, like any police officer, shouldn’t worry about being assassinated just doing their job."

Roper talks about the importance of bringing in individuals who make threats to public officials online.

"So that’s the problem. That is why it’s a crime when threats are made. You have to take people at their word. The many posts that he had were getting more vitriolic," said Roper.

"The hope is that charging people like this is a deterrent and people will think twice before they post things online or say something," said Roper.

What's next:

If convicted, King faces up to five years in federal prison.