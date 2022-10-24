State Fair of Texas welcomed nearly 2.5 million visitors, and other impressive numbers

The State Fair of Texas closed its 2022 24-day run on Sunday, after nearly 2.5 million people visited.

The proceeds from the Fair are used to preserve and improve Fair Park, help community initiatives, support scholarship programs, and improve Fair operations.

The State Fair says about 90 concession stands are donating their leftover food to local food pantries on Monday.

"At its core, the State Fair of Texas is about community," said State Fair of Texas President, Mitchell Glieber. "There is nothing more fulfilling for our team than seeing folks from all walks of life gather together and mutually share and enjoy the Fair. Thanks to our fairgoers visiting, we are able to fulfill our nonprofit mission of supporting agriculture, education, and community involvement year-round."

State Fair of Texas by the Numbers:

The Feed the Need promotion at the Fair brought in 280,000 pounds of canned items, which equates to 336,000 meals for the North Texas Food bank. It is 80,000 more pounds of food than was donated last year.

Approximately 583,000 Fletcher's Corny Dogs were sold during the run at the Fair.

More than 166,000 rides were taken on the Texas Star Ferris wheel

Fair animals consumed more than 24,000 pounds of hay

More than 550,000 visitor's guides were handed out

More than 90,000 pounds of pure cane sugar was used to make State Fair Cotton Candy during the Fair.

More than 430,000 plush prizes, valued at over $1.47 million, were won on the State Fair Midway.

More than 12.7 million kernels of popcorn were popped in 24 days at the Pioneer Kettle Korn stand.

One Guinness World Record was broken: resident strongman Mighty Mike juggled three 10-pound bowling balls for 20 seconds, breaking the world record.

60 animals were born at the Livestock Birthing Barn throughout the run of the Fair.

The 2023 State Fair of Texas will return on Friday, September 29, and run through Sunday, October 22.

