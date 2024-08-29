Benjamin Spencer declared innocent of murder 37 years after he was wrongfully convicted

The Brief Benjamin Spencer was officially declared innocent of robbery and murder 37 years after he was convicted. Spencer spent 34 years in prison for the crime he did not commit. Now, Spencer can apply for compensation from the State of Texas.



A crowd of people clapped and cheered in the Dallas County Courthouse on Thursday as Spencer and his family entered Judge Lela Lawrence's courtroom to hear the words that he's waited more than three decades for.

"It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the grave miscarriage of justice that has occurred," said Judge Mays. "We owe you an apology for the manifold suffering that you and your family and this community has endured because you were wronged. The only thing we can never pay back is time."

A motion was filed for the charges to be dismissed and that he be declared innocent and exonerated.

Judge Mays signed the order declaring him free and innocent.

Spencer was convicted at age 22 for the robbery and murder of Dallas businessman Jeffrey Young on the word of three witnesses and a jailhouse informant. Over time, those witnesses recanted their testimony.

Spencer, now 59, served 34 years of a life sentence.

He maintained his innocence throughout the decades, with his word never wavering.

Spencer has been out of prison for the last three years, waiting to learn if the case against him would be dismissed or if he would face trial again.

Dallas attorney Cheryl Wattley and Jim McCloskey of Centurion Ministries have fought for Spencer over the last 20 years.

"We went to John Creuzot's four predecessors, district attorneys. We met with them in their office over all those years. Every single one were dismissive of our presentation, laying out to them the evidence and why we believe Ben Spencer was innocent," said McCloskey.

They say Spencer would not be with his wife and family without Creuzot.

"I know how the district attorney's office worked. I know how the judicial system worked, and it's painful to look back and see that this type of result happened," said Creuzot.

Cynthia Garza, the Chief of the Conviction Integrity Unit, got emotional herself, embracing Spencer and apologizing for the wrong he suffered. She then asked the judge to dismiss the case.

"It's heartbreaking, honestly. It's heartbreaking when you see a miscarriage of justice in this way, but it's also heartbreaking for the families of our victims," said Garza.

As Spencer addressed the court, he asked his supporters to be mindful of Jeffrey Young's family.

"They lost a loved one and the person who was actually responsible for what happened to Mr. Young was not brought to justice," Spencer said.

For Benjamin Spencer, justice was indeed delayed, but not denied even if he can't turn back the hands of time.

"I'm just excited that this day has finally come. I mean one day for a wrongful conviction or an arrest is too long, and 37 years of a wrongful conviction is a lifetime. I mean, there's no way I can retain those years, but I'm happy I'm moving forward," Spencer said.



Spencer, who has written a book about his ordeal, is now able to apply to the state for compensation for his years in prison.

Jeffrey Young Murder Investigation

Now that Spencer has been exonerated, the district attorney says Young's murder could be considered a cold case.

There is a fingerprint file that is missing. Prints were lifted from Jeffrey Young's BMW in 1987.

The fingerprints did not match Benjamin Spencer, and they were never admitted into evidence or turned over to his court-appointed defense attorney at the time.

The Conviction Integrity Unit has been searching for those prints, even spending a week going through files at the Dallas Police Department.

If they are found, Creuzot says new technology could make it possible to identify Young's killer or killers.