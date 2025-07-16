What we know about Benjamin Song, suspect in Alvarado ICE detention center attack

The Brief Benjamin Song, the man behind a statewide Blue Alert after a July 4 attack on an immigration detention center, was previously sued over his involvement in a counter-protest outside a Fort Worth drag show in 2023. Song was arrested Tuesday in connection to a July 4 attack on an Alvaredo detention center. The 2023 protest in Fort Worth resulted in three arrests.



Benjamin Song, the man behind a statewide Blue Alert after a July 4 attack on an immigration detention center, was previously sued over his involvement in a counter-protest outside a Fort Worth drag show in 2023.

Song, 32, was captured Tuesday night by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for his alleged role in an attack at Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. He has six charges pending in relation to the attack. He is being held on a $15 million bond.

Song is believed to have fired towards two correctional officers and one Alvarado Police Department officer.

One of the officers was struck in the neck and is expected to recover.

What they're saying:

"The FBI has worked tirelessly to arrest everyone associated with the shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center. We would like to thank all the entities that publicized this case and assisted in our efforts to successfully locate Benjamin Song," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "His arrest is the result of our determination to protect not only the community, but also our law enforcement partners that were the targets of a coordinated attack. We have said it before, the FBI will not tolerate acts of violence toward law enforcement and will thoroughly investigate anyone that commits these types of offenses."

14 others have been arrested in connection with the attack.

ICE Ambush

Benjamin Song

The backstory:

Song is believed to have fired two AR-15-style rifles at three officers, and his criminal complaint document says he was in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for five years.

While others in the group of 10-12 lured officers out of the facility, the document says Song was positioned in nearby woods with two rifles, from where he and at least one other suspect opened fire on the law enforcement agents.

The document says both rifles found afterward in the woods were found to have been purchased by Song. One of the rifles was allegedly fitted with a binary trigger, which is used to double the rate of fire of a semi-automatic gun. The document implies that the device was likely an aftermarket modification.

Song is believed to have spent the night following the attack hiding in the woods near the facility.

"After the immediate apprehension of Song’s coconspirators at the scene, the FBI and our federal prosecutors—together with our other law enforcement partners—worked tirelessly around the clock pursuing Song. Their tremendous efforts culminated in the arrest of this alleged violent criminal today," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. "Though Song escaped by hiding overnight after the attack, we were confident he would not remain hidden for long. The fourteen individuals who planned and participated in these heinous acts will be prosecuted, and we expect justice will be swift."

The criminal complaint said between 20 and 30 rounds were shot at correctional officers.

Song arrested at Austin protest

Benjamin Song

Song was previously arrested in Austin in 2020.

Austin police confirm to FOX 4 he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant during a large protest on August 2, 2020.

Song was one of dozens arrested during the protests over the death of Garrett Foster, who died after being shot by U.S. Army sergeant Daniel Perry.

Song sued over involvement with counter-protest

In 2023, a lawsuit named Song as a defendant and member of the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club.

John Brown Gun Clubs exist across the United States as anti-fascist groups that promote social justice.

The groups are known to show up in defense of events like drag shows that draw protesters.

On April 24, 2023, three members of the Elm Fork club were arrested after they allegedly pepper sprayed a group of Christian Nationalist protesters from the New Columbia Movement outside a drag brunch in Fort Worth.

The lawsuit claims Song was also there to provide security for the event.

Song was not criminally charged in the incident.