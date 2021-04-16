Belo Mansion in Dallas to be renamed due to A.H. Belo’s ties to Confederate army

article

The Belo Mansion, which is the headquarters of the Dallas Bar Association, is getting a new name.

But the board of directors doesn't know what it'll be yet.

They just said it can't be tied to A.H. Belo anymore, who was a prominent officer of the Confederate army.

The association said that other than the building, there is no connection between Belo and the legal profession in Dallas.

The review of the name came after George Floyd's death last year.