Suspect pleads guilty in 2017 death of Bedford teen found in landfill

A 21-year-old pleaded guilty to murdering a Bedford teenager, whose body was found in a landfill.

Jordin Roache was 16 when he murdered 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill in 2017.

Cargill took her dog for a walk and never returned.

Her body was found in an Arlington landfill two days later.

According to court records, police found evidence that Cargill was planning to buy marijuana from Roache.

Police found a hammer with the victim's blood on it in the apartment where Roache was living.

Roache was sentenced to ten years in prison.