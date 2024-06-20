Bedford police charge new suspect in elderly woman's death, first suspect released

article

Bedford police announced a new arrest in the murder of an elderly woman in her home and released the man who was originally arrested and charged with the crime.

79-year-old Christina Barsanti was killed after a man forced his way into her home.

Police said surveillance video showed a suspect, possibly wearing a wig at the time, ringing the doorbell to the home on Meadow View Lane and asking to use Barsanti's phone. When she refused, the suspect pushed his way into her home.

The video showed the suspect leaving several minutes later.

Barsanti's grandchildren discovered her body.

Police originally arrested Brandon Paramore, a 39-year-old from Euless, and charged him with the murder.

Aaron Pouchie

On Thursday, police announced a new arrest; Aaron Pouchie, 26, of Montgomery, Alabama in Jefferson Parrish, Louisiana.

Bedford police say while investigating Barsanit's murder they obtained a clearer image of the vehicle that the suspect used.

Using the vehicle information, detectives identified Pouchie.

Pouchie was taken into custody by the Jefferson Parrish Sheriff's Department for unrelated charges on June 11.

Bedford police then obtained an arrest warrant and formally charged him with capital murder.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office is now working to extradite Pouchie to Texas.

Brandon Paramore was released from custody.

Bedford police say the case is still under investigation.