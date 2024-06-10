Man charged with murder of elderly woman in Bedford

article

A man has been charged with the murder of an elderly Bedford woman last week.

Brandon Paramore of Euless was charged with the murder of 79-year-old Christine Barsanti.

Police found Barsanti dead in her home on Meadow View Lane on Thursday.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the suspect, possibly wearing a wig at the time, ringing the doorbell to the home and asking to use Barsanti's phone. When she refused, the suspect forced his way into her home.

Police say the video does not show what happened inside the home, but it does show the suspect leaving several minutes later.

Officials have not released Barsanti's cause of death.

Brandon Paramore (Source: Bedford Police)

Bedford Police say they recognized Paramore based on previous contact with him.

He was placed in custody for unrelated charges on Saturday.

"Our thoughts are with Ms. Barsanti’s family, who have been supportive throughout our efforts to bring her justice," said Bedford Deputy Chief Bobby LaPenna in a statement.

Paramore will be transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

Bedford police are still investigating.



