Bedford police looking for suspect in connection to elderly woman's death

Bedford police are looking for a man they believe is connected to the death of an elderly woman.

Police were called to a home on Meadow View Lane on Friday for a person who was unconscious.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside the home who had died of unknown causes.

Investigators found surveillance video of a "thin, light-skinned" man in a black shirt, black tights, white shoes and possibly a wig approaching the woman's front door on Thursday.

The woman answered the door and the suspect asked to use her phone.

Police say when the woman refused, the man forced his way inside the home.

Investigators say the video does not show what happened inside the home, but it does show the suspect leaving several minutes later.

Bedford police say they are choosing not to release images from the video "for reasons related to the investigation."

READ MORE: Dallas shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in South Dallas drive-by, police say

The department is asking anyone with information on the incident to give them a call.



Police say residents should be aware of their surroundings and should not open doors for people they do not know, especially when they are home alone.



