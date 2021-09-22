Bedford man gets 46-month prison sentence for detonating bomb
BEDFORD, Texas - A man who detonated a bomb under a bridge in Bedford has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison.
Nicholas Lloyd Nelson, 38, pleaded guilty in June to possession of a destructive device.
In April, investigators say a pedestrian walking his dog narrowly escaped a blast in a drainage culvert along Forest Ridge Drive.
Tipsters and other evidence linked Nelson to the explosion. Prosecutors say he later admitted to blowing up a device under the bridge as well as constructing other bombs in his apartment.
