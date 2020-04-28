Baylor University planning to reopen campus this fall

Baylor University is planning to resume on-campus classes for the fall semester.

Students won’t return to a normal campus experience but campus leaders are hoping to make things as comfortable as they possibly can given the situation.

Like many things, the goal is to handle the reopening little by little and in phases.

Faculty and staff are set to return to campus on June 1 and from there, more people will be gradually added leading up to August.

The university president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff Monday announcing the plan. It is dependent on the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to drop in the Waco area.

Insight from federal, state and local health officials will also play a factor in the decision.

Since March, most students have utilized online classes and that’s something the university will continue during the summer.

By the fall semester, the university hopes to have restrictions in place to keep its 18,000 students safe.