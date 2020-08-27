Baylor suspends fraternity for hosting off-campus party during coronavirus pandemic

article

Baylor University has reportedly suspended a fraternity after it allegedly hosted a party off campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baylor's student newspaper, The Baylor Lariat, reports Phi Gamma Delta, known also by Fiji, was suspended after hosting at least one gathering with more than ten people.

The university says at least one person has tested positive for the virus as a result and is asking others who were there to get tested.

“I understand these actions may seem harsh, but there is too much at stake to let the actions of a few negatively impact the health and well-being of our entire campus,” said Dr. Kevin Jackson, vice president for student life.

Baylor's case count shows a total of 380 positive COVID-19 cases since Aug. 1.