The Brief Plano-based Tasty Chick’n, which operates 84 KFC and Taco Bell restaurants across 10 states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 16. The franchisee faces up to $500 million in liabilities after falling sales, rising expenses, and $15.7 million in unpaid royalties prompted Yum! Brands to move toward terminating its franchise agreements. The company plans to close 10 locations by Dec. 24 and pursue a court-supervised sale of its remaining assets, with an auction targeted for Jan. 19, 2027.



A Texas-based operator of dozens of KFC and Taco Bell restaurants across 10 states has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following declining sales, rising costs and a dispute with franchisor Yum! Brands over millions of dollars in unpaid fees.

KFC Closing some restaurants

Plano, Texas-based Tasty Chick’n, LLC and three affiliated entities filed their bankruptcy petitions on Monday, Nov. 16, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The company operates 75 KFC restaurants and nine co-branded KFC/Taco Bell locations across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia.

In court filings, Tasty Chick’n estimated its assets between $50 million and $100 million and its liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. The company enters bankruptcy with approximately $72.9 million in borrowing obligations, including $67.2 million owed under a senior secured credit facility with MidCap Financial.

The backstory:

According to a court declaration from President and CEO Thomas M. Scott, the Plano company’s financial troubles stem from a 15.6% drop in restaurant sales between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2026, paired with rising labor, food, rent and operating expenses.

Store-level profit margins shrank from 11.8% in 2023 to 4% in 2026, while the company's footprint contracted from more than 150 restaurants acquired in 2021 and 2024 down to 84 locations.

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As financial pressures mounted, the Texas franchisee stopped making regular royalty and advertising payments to Yum! Brands in November 2025, accumulating about $15.7 million in unpaid franchise obligations. Yum! issued a notice of intent to terminate the company's franchise agreements in September 2026.

Tasty Chick’n also faces roughly 14 landlord lawsuits over unpaid rent seeking more than $2 million in damages.

What's next:

To fund operations during the restructuring, MidCap Financial has proposed a $20 million debtor-in-possession financing package, which includes $5 million in new money. Under the proposed bankruptcy timeline, Tasty Chick’n plans to pursue a court-supervised sale of its remaining assets, targeting an auction by Jan. 19, 2027, and sale approval by Jan. 22.

The financing agreement also requires the company to reject leases and franchise agreements for 19 restaurants, including closing 10 locations by Dec. 24.

The filing marks the second major Yum! franchisee bankruptcy in November, following the Chapter 11 filing of Puerto Rico-based Encanto Restaurants earlier in the month.