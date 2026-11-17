The Brief The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has sued outgoing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Grand Prairie over the cancellation of an Eid celebration at a city-owned water park in May. Grand Prairie canceled the event after Abbott threatened to pull funding for the event on grounds of "religious discrimination" after it was initially described as "Muslim only." In addition, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped a lawsuit against CAIR seeking to bar the group from operating in Texas.



An Islamic rights group has sued outgoing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the City of Grand Prairie over a canceled holiday celebration at a city water park earlier this year.

At the same time, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped a lawsuit against the group that sought to ban it from operating in Texas altogether.

CAIR lawsuit against Gov. Abbott

What we know:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a lawsuit against outgoing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the City of Grand Prairie.

The suit alleges Abbott pushed Grand Prairie to cancel the event because an early promotional flyer described the event as "Muslims Only."

Grand Prairie canceled the event, titled DFW Epic Eid, in May after Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to pull state funding. It was to be held at the city-owned Epic Waters water park.

CAIR's suit claims that Abbott and Grand Prairie violated the First Amendment Rights of Dr. Aminah Knight, the event's organizer, by canceling the event after she revised the language for the event to encourage a modest dress code.

Knight and her legal team also allege that other religious groups have held events at Epic Waters in the past without issue. Knight noted her event was held the past two years without incident.

Dr. Aminah Knight

What they're saying:

"When the controversy hit, Epic Waters became silent."

Knight and her legal team held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the lawsuit.

"Over the years, Epic Waters has hosted many church day celebrations. These celebrations are something I absolutely support. I fully support the rights of my Christian brothers and sisters to gather, and they have also given me tremendous support over this Epic Waters event," Knight said.

"The First Amendment does not allow the government to pick and choose which religious communities deserve access to public facilities, which faiths may gather and celebrate openly, or whose religious freedom is worthy of protection. Those protections belong to everyone," Hufsa Husain, an attorney with CAIR, said.

Eid event canceled

Related article

The backstory:

DFW Epic Eid was planned to be held on June 1st to celebrate Eid al-Adha, an important day of celebration in the Islamic calendar.

A letter sent by Abbott to Grand Prairie threatened to pull $530,000 in public safety grants if the city held the event, citing "religious discrimination" towards non-Muslims in a post on X.

Grand Prairie initially stated it would work with Epic Waters management to ensure all state policies were being adhered to before the event was canceled outright.

"I started to get emails and phone calls from people threatening me, telling me to get out of America," Knight told FOX 4 in May. "I was just planning my private event and sharing it with the people I wanted to come. That’s it."

Lawsuit against CAIR dropped

Dig deeper:

While CAIR has filed a lawsuit against Abbott and Grand Prairie, a pending lawsuit against the group has been dropped.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a notice of nonsuit in Collin County in a lawsuit against CAIR originally filed in February. The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice.

Related article

Paxton's lawsuit asked the court to prevent the group from operating in Texas.

Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa pledged to rescind a 2025 proclamation from Abbott that labeled CAIR as a "foreign terrorist organization."

What's next:

Grand Prairie tells FOX 4 it has not received notice of a lawsuit.

Abbott's office declined to comment.