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The Brief Democrat Ericka Lomick won two Texas House elections after suspending her campaign over eligibility questions. Republican Alan Blaylock is asking the Texas Supreme Court to block certification of her special election victory. Blaylock challenges her eligibility over a past conviction. Abbott’s office says it is awaiting court guidance.



Democrat Ericka Lomick suspended her campaign for Texas House District 93 in September amid questions surrounding her eligibility to serve. She won both elections on the November ballot anyway. Now, her Republican opponent is asking the Texas Supreme Court to block certification of her special election victory.

Lomick defeated Republican Alan Blaylock in a special election to complete Nate Schatzline’s term and in the general election for the upcoming legislative term.

According to court documents, Lomick pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud in North Carolina in 2011. Blaylock alleges she has not finished paying restitution in the case and is ineligible to hold office.

Lomick wins District 93 special election and general election

The backstory:

Lomick suspended her campaign on Sept. 21, citing questions about her "eligibility to serve as the district's elected representative."

She said she wanted to "allow the people of HD 93 to elect someone who can serve the district without the burden of defending against attacks that would threaten to derail the business of the people."

Lomick's press release did not specify the eligibility concerns. It also came too late for her name to be removed from the Nov. 3 ballot.

Texas law typically prevents convicted felons from holding public office, unless they have been pardoned or otherwise had their rights restored by the court.

Blaylock asks Texas Supreme Court to intervene

What's next:

Blaylock's petition seeks to block the certification of the special election.

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott said the governor "will await guidance from the courts about whether she is legally qualified to serve and whether she may be issued a certificate of election."

Blaylock’s team said it is confident the petition has merit and that he wants a new election.