Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police.

Photos sent out by the Fort Worth Police Department show the suspect in a dark hoodie, wearing sunglasses and a mask.

The suspect gave an employee at the bank a note demanding cash.

The employee complied, and the suspect fled in what is believed to be a silver 2018 or later Jeep.

Fort Worth police did not say how much money the robber made off with.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is being asked to call 817-988-8563.