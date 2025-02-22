Balch Springs police give update on death of malnourished 19-year-old

The Brief 19-year-old Delilah Villegas was found dead on Feb. 14. The teen had bedsores, multiple wounds, and exposed bones. Villegas' mother, Crystal Canales, was arrested on Friday.



Balch Springs police released more information about the investigation into the death of a 19-year-old autistic girl who was found on Valentine's Day.

The girl's mother, Crystal Canales, was arrested in connection with her death.

Delilah Villegas found dead

What we know:

Balch Springs police said they got a 911 call on Feb. 14 from the mother of 19-year-old Delilah Villegas. Crystal Canales reported that her daughter was having trouble breathing and needed CPR.

But when the first responders got to the home on Horseshoe Trail, they found Delilah already dead. They estimated she had been dead for between six and 24 hours based on the condition of her body.

Police said the first responders also noticed a strong foul odor coming from Delilah’s bedroom and an outline of her body on the concrete floor, indicating she’d been in the same fetal position for a prolonged period of time.

They said she appeared severely malnourished and had multiple bruises and contusions on her body.

Police say they originally thought the girl was much younger because of her condition.

"Originally, when the officers arrived, they thought she was probably 13 and didn't realize she was 19 years old," said Pedro Gonzalez with Balch Springs Police.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Villegas' exact cause of death.

Crystal Canales arrested

What we know:

Family members told detectives Delilah had severe autism, was non-verbal, and wore a diaper. But they said she had no major health conditions.

Police said Canales insisted her daughter had been breathing before the first responders arrived and that she had eaten a handful of Goldfish crackers earlier in the day.

Detectives also questioned her about why Delilah appeared severely malnourished and had bedsores, multiple wounds, and exposed bones on her right thigh, shoulder, hip, buttocks, hand, and ankle.

Canales acknowledged the bed sores and claimed she was treating them with Neosporin.

She claimed she did not seek medical care for Delilah because she would often become violent.

Records indicated Delilah’s last hospital visit was in 2021, and there were no medical calls to her house after May 2021. Balch Springs police say during the 2021 welfare call there were no signs of anything wrong.

The detectives concluded that a reasonable person would have sought medical care for Delilah’s severe wounds.

Canales, 41, was arrested on Friday for serious bodily injury to a disabled person under her care, which is a second-degree felony.

She was taken to the Balch Springs jail and will be transferred to the Dallas County jail.

Police say they interviewed teachers, students, neighbors and family members before making the arrest.

"Everyone was saying that she was a great mother, always there, never left the house. Was there literally 24 hours caring for her child," said Gonzalez.

What we don't know:

Balch Springs police say they are still investigating if others should face charges in the girl's death.

Delilah's grandmother and great uncle also lived in the home.

"Our victim was very aggressive towards family members, and sometimes they would be discouraged to interact with our victim," said Gonzalez.

What they're saying:

"As a father, our job is to protect our children. When a nonverbal daughter lays helplessly, you sort of wonder what was going through her mind, where she couldn't communicate or even share some of her pain or suffering to others so that she can get additional help," said Gonzalez. "If someone would have noticed or would have been concerned about the child, they could have easily called 911. We would have responded and personally checked on the victim, and maybe we wouldn't be here if that would have happened."