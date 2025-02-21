Balch Springs mom arrested for ‘severely malnourished’ daughter’s death

article

The Brief Balch Springs police said 41-year-old Crystal Canalas called 911 on Valentine's Day saying her daughter wasn't breathing. Paramedics found 19-year-old Delilah Villegas in the fetal position and determined she'd been dead for hours. Police said she was severely malnourished and had bruises, bed sores, and exposed bones.



The mother of a 19-year-old autistic girl from Balch Springs is in jail facing charges related to her death on Valentine’s Day.

Delilah Villegas found dead

Delilah Villegas (Family Photo)

What we know:

Balch Springs police said they got a 911 call on Feb. 14 from the mother of 19-year-old Delilah Villegas. Crystal Canales reported that her daughter was having trouble breathing.

But when the first responders got to the home on Horseshoe Trail, they found Delilah already dead. They estimated she had been dead for between six and 24 hours based on the condition of her body.

Police said the first responders also noticed a strong foul odor coming from Delilah’s bedroom and an outline of her body on the concrete floor, indicating she’d been in the same fetal position for a prolonged period of time.

They said she appeared severely malnourished and had multiple bruises and contusions on her body.

Crystal Canales arrested

What we know:

Family members told detectives Delilah had severe autism, was non-verbal, and wore a diaper. But they said she had no major health conditions.

Police said Canales insisted her daughter had been breathing before the first responders arrived and that she had eaten a handful of Goldfish crackers earlier in the day.

Detectives also questioned her about why Delilah appeared severely malnourished and had bedsores, multiple wounds, and exposed bones on her right thigh, shoulder, hip, buttocks, hand, and ankle.

Canales acknowledged the bed sores and claimed she was treating them with Neosporin.

Featured article

She claimed she did not seek medical care for Delilah because she would often become violent.

Records indicated Delilah’s last hospital visit was in 2021, and there were no medical calls to her house after May 2021.

The detectives concluded that a reasonable person would have sought medical care for Delilah’s severe wounds.

What's next:

Canales, 41, was arrested on Friday for serious bodily injury to a disabled person under her care, which is a second-degree felony.

She was taken to the Balch Spring jail and will be transferred to the Dallas County jail.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine her daughter’s exact cause of death.