Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County

Back-to-School: Summer is over for some students in North Texas

By
Published 
Education
FOX 4

House Bill 3 goes into effect this fall for TX schools

A new law that takes effect this September will require Texas school districts to have an armed officer on every campus. And if a district is unable to do this, it must have a ‘good cause exception’ with an alternative plan.

DALLAS - Summer break ended Wednesday for students in a handful of school districts in North Texas.

It’s the first day of school for the Slocum and Frankston districts in Anderson County. 

Both districts are on a four-day school week schedule this year.

Mount Calm in Hill County and Mexia, which covers part of Freestone County, also start Wednesday.

Combined the four districts have about 3,200 students.

Featured

Allen ISD hiring armed security for all school campuses
article

Allen ISD hiring armed security for all school campuses

The state is requiring armed security on every school campus in response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting. The district has been discussing different options this summer. They decided to go with the route of contracting out security officers from a Dallas company.

Many more local school districts start their year next week.

More than two dozen districts that are also on a four-day schedule will welcome students back on Monday.  Mesquite and Quinlan ISD are the only two districts starting Monday not on a four-day schedule.

Some of the larger districts like Allen, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Denton, Duncanville, Frisco, Forney, Garland, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Lewisville, Little Elm, McKinney, Plano, Terrell and Waxahachie ISD will have their first day later next week.

Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD both return on Aug. 14.

Featured

Fort Worth ISD removes 3 books deemed 'too graphic' for younger students
article

Fort Worth ISD removes 3 books deemed 'too graphic' for younger students

Earlier this month, Fort Worth ISD announced it removed three books from elementary and middle school libraries. The move came after a conservative group targeted Fort Worth ISD for having those books in those libraries.