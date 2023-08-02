Back-to-School: Summer is over for some students in North Texas

Summer break ended Wednesday for students in a handful of school districts in North Texas.

It’s the first day of school for the Slocum and Frankston districts in Anderson County.

Both districts are on a four-day school week schedule this year.

Mount Calm in Hill County and Mexia, which covers part of Freestone County, also start Wednesday.

Combined the four districts have about 3,200 students.

Many more local school districts start their year next week.

More than two dozen districts that are also on a four-day schedule will welcome students back on Monday. Mesquite and Quinlan ISD are the only two districts starting Monday not on a four-day schedule.

Some of the larger districts like Allen, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Denton, Duncanville, Frisco, Forney, Garland, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Lewisville, Little Elm, McKinney, Plano, Terrell and Waxahachie ISD will have their first day later next week.

Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD both return on Aug. 14.