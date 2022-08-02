Back to School: New school safety efforts in place at Dallas ISD

From clear backpacks to video doorbells Dallas schools are making a number of steps to enhance security ahead of the upcoming school year.

New Dallas ISD superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde addressed questions about the security of district schools on Tuesday.

"Safety and security is our number one goal. Always," Elizalde said.

Many schools across the state have stepped up security following the shooting at Robb Elementary in May, which killed 19 students and two teachers.

Dallas ISD spent more than $95 million on additional safety measures since passing a bond package in 2020.

Some upgrades include keyless entry, improved classroom locking systems and video doorbells so teachers and administrators can see who is outside.

READ MORE: Texas House speaker pitches spending more than $100 million for mental health, school safety programs

Dallas ISD police chief John Lawton says that district police have held trainings with Dallas PD and plan to continue to do so.

Dr. Elizalde said the district is also increasing training for hall monitors.

Earlier this year, DISD announced that middle and high school students will be required to use mesh or clear backpacks.

All secondary schools at Dallas ISD schools do have metal detectors.

RELATED STORY: Back to School: Texas Tax-Free Weekend Guide

Dr. Elizalde says that multiple layers of security is key, with communication being the most important.

"If you see something, say something," she said. "There is no substitute for people giving us information."

RELATED STORY: Texas DPS launches internal investigation into Uvalde mass shooting response after damning report

Dallas ISD serves more than 80,000 North Texas students and has more than 12,000 employees.

School starts for most DISD schools on August 15.