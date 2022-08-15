Back-to-School: It's the first day of school for most kids in North Texas

article

A majority of North Texas students went back to school on Monday.

It was the first day for 29 districts in North Texas including the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Rockwall school districts.

Dallas ISD welcomes students for final first day of school

The Dallas Independent School District has already started the year on several dozen campuses over the past two weeks.

Five campuses started on Aug. 1 as part of the district’s redesign schedule, which gives students an extra five weeks of instruction.

Then Aug. 8 marked the second first day for students at 41 intersession schools, which also gives students an early start and extends the school year through late June.

But on Monday, students at most of the district’s 180 schools returned to class.

New Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde welcomed the kids at Bethune Elementary School in west Oak Cliff, which is a top-rated campus in the district.

"We're very excited to welcome students and our community back. It's time for a sense of normalcy and we're excited to start the new school year," said Bethune Elementary Principal Sandra Hernandez. "

Dallas ISD has set up a back-to-school hotline at 972—925-KIDS (5437) for parents who have questions. There’s also a transportation hotline at 972—925-KIDS (4287) for questions about bus routes and schedules.

Fort Worth ISD hoping for ratings increase amid change in leadership

About 75,000 students in the Fort Worth Independent School District went back to school Monday morning.

Fort Worth ISD has a total of 140 schools and is an overall B-rated district, according to the accountability scores released by the Texas Education Agency.

The district said over the past five years, it’s been moving in the right direction and administrators believe they’re on a path towards becoming an A-rated district.

Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner will be stepping down in two weeks. He has served as the chief of schools in Fort Worth since 2015.

Scribner said there are some strong candidates for his replacement.

The district also has new start times for elementary, middle and high schools. Parents who have questions can call or text 817-500-0381.

There are new bus routes in the district as well. Anyone with questions should call 817-815-7900.

