36 school districts kick off their new year on Thursday

Students in three dozen North Texas school districts are heading back to school on Thursday.

Allen, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Denton, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, and Waxahachie ISDs are among the biggest districts starting Thursday.

Two districts – Mullin and Wills Point ISDs – will be operating on a four-day schedule this year.

Crowley ISD, south of Fort Worth, rolled out the red carpet to welcome students at Sue Crouch Elementary School.

The superintendent, school board, and community leaders were there to greet students. They hope their words of encouragement will help the students as they start the new year.

School Districts Starting on Aug. 10

Allen ISD

Avalon ISD

Bells ISD

Blue Ridge ISD

Bynum ISD

Caddo Mills ISD

Campbell ISD

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Commerce ISD

Cooper ISD

Crowley ISD

Decatur ISD

Denton ISD

Dodd City ISD

Duncanville ISD

Ennis ISD

Fannindel ISD

Forney ISD

Fruitvale ISD

Gunter ISD

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Little Elm ISD

Maypearl ISD

Millsap ISD

Mullin ISD

Palestine ISD

Princeton ISD

Saltillo ISD

Sam Rayburn ISD

Tolar ISD

Van Alstyne ISD

Waxahachie ISD

Whitney ISD

Wills Point ISD

Wortham ISD

Wylie ISD