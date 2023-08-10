36 school districts kick off their new year on Thursday
CROWLEY, Texas - Students in three dozen North Texas school districts are heading back to school on Thursday.
Allen, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Denton, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, and Waxahachie ISDs are among the biggest districts starting Thursday.
Two districts – Mullin and Wills Point ISDs – will be operating on a four-day schedule this year.
Crowley ISD, south of Fort Worth, rolled out the red carpet to welcome students at Sue Crouch Elementary School.
The superintendent, school board, and community leaders were there to greet students. They hope their words of encouragement will help the students as they start the new year.
School Districts Starting on Aug. 10
Allen ISD
Avalon ISD
Bells ISD
Blue Ridge ISD
Bynum ISD
Caddo Mills ISD
Campbell ISD
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
Commerce ISD
Cooper ISD
Crowley ISD
Decatur ISD
Denton ISD
Dodd City ISD
Duncanville ISD
Ennis ISD
Fannindel ISD
Forney ISD
Fruitvale ISD
Gunter ISD
Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD
Little Elm ISD
Maypearl ISD
Millsap ISD
Mullin ISD
Palestine ISD
Princeton ISD
Saltillo ISD
Sam Rayburn ISD
Tolar ISD
Van Alstyne ISD
Waxahachie ISD
Whitney ISD
Wills Point ISD
Wortham ISD
Wylie ISD