North Texas students head back to school with big changes

For more than 20 districts across North Texas, the first day of school has arrived. Teachers and students are navigating an academic year marked by significant changes and new challenges.

Dallas ISD Welcomes 140,000 Students with Record Teacher Applications

What we know:

Dallas ISD welcomed more than 140,000 students back for the 2025-26 school year with a record number of teacher applications and improved test scores.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde told a FOX 4 reporter that the higher number of applicants allowed the district to select from the "best of the best" to lead classrooms in its 238 public schools. She noted that the district had fewer than 100 teacher vacancies at the end of the summer, a goal for the administration.

The district is also celebrating significant gains in recent STAAR test results. Elizalde said the number of F-rated schools has decreased from around 25 to fewer than five, and the number of A-rated campuses has doubled from 30 to 60.

What they're saying:

"Our teacher retention is a result of great campus leadership, of complete support by an amazing board of trustees and the fact that as we continue to support them, they become the experts, and no one wants to leave when you’re feeling successful," Elizalde said.

Fort Worth ISD Begins School Year with New Start Times and Extended Calendar

Nearly 70,000 students began the school year in Fort Worth ISD with several significant changes. Elementary schools have shifted their start times to 7:40 a.m. in an effort to improve routines and transportation.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Superintendent Karen Molinar attended the first day of school at M.L. Phillips Elementary School. Both were expected to discuss their vision for the new school year and recent STAAR results. Mayor Parker has previously called last year's test scores "unacceptable."

Fifteen campuses with low state ratings will now have an extended school year, adding nearly a month of school time. State education leaders are also scheduled to decide this fall whether to appoint a new board to oversee the entire district.

First Day of School Forecast

City of Dallas Pauses DEI Programs, Fort Worth Votes to End Them

Advocates for racial equality are urging the City of Dallas to restore its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, despite pressure from the Trump administration. The city paused the programs in June to avoid losing federal funding.

Just a week ago, Fort Worth voted to end its DEI programs to comply with an executive order signed by President Trump. Former Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez said that if Dallas were to lose its federal funding, it could amount to more than $300 million in grants for essential services, including road and bridge repairs and housing.

Walmart and Crayola Donate New Teacher Lounge to Dallas School

Walmart and Crayola teamed up to provide a newly renovated teacher lounge to William Lipscomb Elementary in Dallas. The school was one of 24 nationwide to win the "Teachers Lounge Sweepstakes."

Local Walmart employees helped paint walls and assemble new furniture as part of the initiative. This marks the second year the two companies have partnered on the program, which has provided more than $120,000 in donations to schools.

New State Laws Bring Changes to Texas Schools

Several education-related bills passed during the regular legislative session are now law. These changes, which will be in effect when most districts begin classes, include a total cell phone ban in all schools and a requirement for the display of the Ten Commandments in every classroom.

