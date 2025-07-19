Back 2 School Fest kicks off for 12th year in Fort Worth

The Brief Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and Potter's House Church hosted their 12th annual Back 2 School Fest in Fort Worth. Over 800 students received free backpacks with supplies, haircuts, and new clothes, along with information from 50+ vendors. The Texas sales tax holiday for school supplies is coming up August 8-10, offering savings for those buying items.



Tarrant County officials came together with a Fort Worth church to host a long-running event to help prepare families for the coming school year.

This is the 12th year for the event, and there was more than just backpacks and school supplies.

Dozens of vendors were there ready to offer information to families on a variety of topics to make sure this year is a success for everyone.

Summer is still in full swing, but the start of a new school year is right around the corner.

Saturday, families came out to the Back-2-School festival hosted by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and Potter's House Church in Fort Worth.

What they're saying:

"Every year it gets better. Every year we get more people to be a part of it," said campus pastor Patrick Winfield.

Winfield says every kid who registered got a backpack full of school supplies, plus an opportunity to get a haircut and new clothes.

There were also over 50 vendors offering information on a variety of topics, from technology to financial services.

"We have a whole host of people here because the whole mission of all of us is to give to these families and help our students to become the best that they can be this year," Winfield said.

Parents like Enrique Mier appreciate the support.

"To get the kids excited about school starting soon and with everything getting so expensive, it's a big help too," Mier said.

According to the National Retail Federation, data shows families are shopping for school supplies earlier this year compared to last year, out of concern that prices will rise due to tariffs.

"We've got the backpacks, paper, a lot of material that they're asking for, so good thing that we came," Mier said.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office partners with the Potter's House for Christmas events. Sheriff Bill Waybourn says it's nice to be able to fulfill the need ahead of the school year.

"It's just incredible to see a church like Potter's House get off the bench and get into the community to make a stronger and better community today," said Waybourn.

And Winfield believes when the community rallies around families and students, it can lead to much more than just academic success.

"It's us saying, we love you, we support you, and when we do that as a community, students show up different and parents show up different, because we're all standing there with them saying you can do this, you're going to have a great year," Winfield said.

Saturday's event served over 800 students and their families.

What's next:

If you didn't get a chance to go and you're preparing to buy school supplies, a reminder that the texas sales tax holiday is coming up Aug. 8 through Aug. 10 to save money on some of those items.