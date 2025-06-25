Baby back honey BBQ ribs recipe | The Ten

Baby back honey bbq rib ingredients:

4 each Baby Back Ribs

½ cup Rib Rub (see recipe)

4 cups Your Favored Beer

1 cup Honey BBQ Sauce (see recipe)

Directions:

1. One by one, on a cutting board and score the back of each rib in a checkerboard fashion.

2. Sprinkle each rib, front and back, with a light coating of rib rub

3. Allow to sit with rub overnight in a covered container.

4. The next day, start up a smoke and bring to 225 degrees.

5. Place rubbed ribs on racks and smoke for 3 hours.

6. Wrap ribs in aluminum foil and place back in smoker or oven for 2 more hours.

7. Remove from smoker and let rest for 30 minutes.

8. Brush each rib rack with a heavy coat of bbq sauce on both sides.

9. Place on a hot grill to mark slightly and serve immediately.

Rib rub ingredients:

1 lb. Brown Sugar

2 TBSP Cayenne Pepper

½ cup Smoked Paprika

¼ cup Red Pepper, ground

2 TBSP Garlic Salt

2 TBSP Onion Salt

½ cup Dark Chili Powder

¾ cup Ancho Chili Powder

2 TBSP Black Pepper

½ cup Kosher Salt

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients together and place in a covered plastic container.

Honey bbq sauce ingredients:

½ lb. Bacon Slices, julienne

¾ cup Yellow Onion, small dice

½ cup Molasses

1 cup Honey

¼ cup Karo Syrup

½ cup Light Brown Sugar, packed

1 ½ TBSP Kitchen Bouquet

1 TBSP Onion Salt

1 TBSP Garlic Salt

3 TBSP Black Pepper

2 TBSP Dry Mustard

3 cups Water

6 cups Tomato Sauce

½ cup white Vinegar

½ cup Worcestershire Sauce

Directions:

1. In a sauce pot render bacon until lightly brown, add the onions and cook for 5 minutes.

2. Add the reminder if the ingredients to the sauce pot and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 2 hours

3. Use immediately or place in a container, cool down, cover, and place in the refrigerator until needed