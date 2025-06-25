Baby back honey BBQ ribs recipe | The Ten
Baby back honey bbq rib ingredients:
- 4 each Baby Back Ribs
- ½ cup Rib Rub (see recipe)
- 4 cups Your Favored Beer
- 1 cup Honey BBQ Sauce (see recipe)
Directions:
1. One by one, on a cutting board and score the back of each rib in a checkerboard fashion.
2. Sprinkle each rib, front and back, with a light coating of rib rub
3. Allow to sit with rub overnight in a covered container.
4. The next day, start up a smoke and bring to 225 degrees.
5. Place rubbed ribs on racks and smoke for 3 hours.
6. Wrap ribs in aluminum foil and place back in smoker or oven for 2 more hours.
7. Remove from smoker and let rest for 30 minutes.
8. Brush each rib rack with a heavy coat of bbq sauce on both sides.
9. Place on a hot grill to mark slightly and serve immediately.
Rib rub ingredients:
- 1 lb. Brown Sugar
- 2 TBSP Cayenne Pepper
- ½ cup Smoked Paprika
- ¼ cup Red Pepper, ground
- 2 TBSP Garlic Salt
- 2 TBSP Onion Salt
- ½ cup Dark Chili Powder
- ¾ cup Ancho Chili Powder
- 2 TBSP Black Pepper
- ½ cup Kosher Salt
Directions:
Mix all the ingredients together and place in a covered plastic container.
Honey bbq sauce ingredients:
- ½ lb. Bacon Slices, julienne
- ¾ cup Yellow Onion, small dice
- ½ cup Molasses
- 1 cup Honey
- ¼ cup Karo Syrup
- ½ cup Light Brown Sugar, packed
- 1 ½ TBSP Kitchen Bouquet
- 1 TBSP Onion Salt
- 1 TBSP Garlic Salt
- 3 TBSP Black Pepper
- 2 TBSP Dry Mustard
- 3 cups Water
- 6 cups Tomato Sauce
- ½ cup white Vinegar
- ½ cup Worcestershire Sauce
Directions:
1. In a sauce pot render bacon until lightly brown, add the onions and cook for 5 minutes.
2. Add the reminder if the ingredients to the sauce pot and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 2 hours
3. Use immediately or place in a container, cool down, cover, and place in the refrigerator until needed