Baby back honey BBQ ribs recipe | The Ten

Baby back honey BBQ ribs recipe

By
Published  June 25, 2025
The Ten Recipes
FOX 4
Baby back honey bbq rib ingredients:

  • 4 each Baby Back Ribs
  • ½ cup Rib Rub (see recipe)
  • 4 cups Your Favored Beer
  • 1 cup Honey BBQ Sauce (see recipe)
Directions:

1. One by one, on a cutting board and score the back of each rib in a checkerboard fashion.
2. Sprinkle each rib, front and back, with a light coating of rib rub
3. Allow to sit with rub overnight in a covered container.
4. The next day, start up a smoke and bring to 225 degrees.
5. Place rubbed ribs on racks and smoke for 3 hours.
6. Wrap ribs in aluminum foil and place back in smoker or oven for 2 more hours.
7. Remove from smoker and let rest for 30 minutes.
8. Brush each rib rack with a heavy coat of bbq sauce on both sides.
9. Place on a hot grill to mark slightly and serve immediately.

Rib rub ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Brown Sugar
  • 2 TBSP Cayenne Pepper
  • ½ cup Smoked Paprika
  • ¼ cup Red Pepper, ground
  • 2 TBSP Garlic Salt
  • 2 TBSP Onion Salt
  • ½ cup Dark Chili Powder
  • ¾ cup Ancho Chili Powder
  • 2 TBSP Black Pepper
  • ½ cup Kosher Salt

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients together and place in a covered plastic container.

Honey bbq sauce ingredients:

  • ½ lb. Bacon Slices, julienne
  • ¾ cup Yellow Onion, small dice
  • ½ cup Molasses
  • 1 cup Honey
  • ¼ cup Karo Syrup
  • ½ cup Light Brown Sugar, packed
  • 1 ½ TBSP Kitchen Bouquet
  • 1 TBSP Onion Salt
  • 1 TBSP Garlic Salt
  • 3 TBSP Black Pepper
  • 2 TBSP Dry Mustard
  • 3 cups Water
  • 6 cups Tomato Sauce
  • ½ cup white Vinegar
  • ½ cup Worcestershire Sauce

Directions:

1. In a sauce pot render bacon until lightly brown, add the onions and cook for 5 minutes.
2. Add the reminder if the ingredients to the sauce pot and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 2 hours
3. Use immediately or place in a container, cool down, cover, and place in the refrigerator until needed

