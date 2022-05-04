Man who died after arrest by Azle PD had Taser, less-lethal shotgun used on him

article

Azle police released more details about what happened leading up to the death of a suspect who was armed with a knife Sunday morning.

A new release from the police department states that an officer used a Taser on George Gordon III, before he was shot twice with bean bags from a less-lethal shotgun.

Officers said Gordon was armed with a knife and not complying with orders when a Taser was used on him.

Police said the Taser did not stop him from advancing towards officers, and that’s when the second officer used his less-lethal shotgun.

Gordon didn’t drop the knife and tried to get back up, and that’s when police said he was shot for a second time with a bean bag from the less-lethal shotgun.

Police did not give details on where Gordon was shot with the bean bags.

The Azle Police Department said its officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

The Texas Rangers are investigating this death.