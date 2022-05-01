Man dies after Azle PD officers use 'less lethal options' to arrest him

article

A 28-year-old man died after Azle Police Department officers used "less lethal options" to take him into custody Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called out at 7:30 a.m. about a man with a knife who was "making threats" in the 700 block of Boyd Road.

Responding officers tried to "de-escalate the situation," but the man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as George J. Gordon II, approached the officers while the knife was in his hand, according to police.

Police said Gordon didn’t comply with officers’ commands, so officers used "less lethal options" to take him into custody.

Azle police didn’t give details on what injuries Gordon sustained, but officers provided first aid until EMS arrived.

Gordon was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The officers did not fire their service weapons, police said.

The Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate.