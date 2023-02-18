Police investigating after Fort Worth 4-month-old boy dies from blunt force injuries

Fort Worth police are trying to determine who killed a 4-month-old boy.

Azari Williams was pronounced dead Thursday night at Cook Children's Medical Center.

The medical examiner's office said the boy died from blunt force injuries, which reportedly happened at the child's home.

He lived at an apartment near Loop 820 in south Fort Worth.

The boy's death was ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.

Child Protective Services said it did not have any history with the family.

The agency and police are investigating.