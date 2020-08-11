Aubrey ISD hosts first volleyball game of the year since COVID-19 pandemic began

High school sports in North Texas for schools that are not 5A or 6A started Tuesday. That included several volleyball matches.

One of them in Denton County had extra safety measures in place.

A lot of parents showed up to cheer their child on. They had to answer "no" to three health questions posted on the glass doors before heading inside that had to do with symptoms and possible exposure to COVID-19.

There is a new kind of security screening taking place at Aubrey High School. Everyone who attended the district's first volleyball games against Krum on Tuesday had to have their temperature taken before setting foot inside the gym.

“It’s a little different coming into a game, but it is what it is,” said parent David Blankenship. “If we got to be able to do this to sit there and have the kids play, and that’s what we’re gonna do it for.”

Staffers sanitized the doors leading to the court every few minutes. In the stands, spectators had to sit at least six feet apart with their face coverings on the entire time. Coaches wore face shields.

“I feel like if everyone wears a mask and use hand sanitizer, we should be pretty good,” said parent Dawn Flores.

Aubrey ISD Superintendent Dr. David Belding said it took a lot of preparation to make the season opener happen.

“We’ve been working throughout the summer looking at your UIL guidelines, TA guidelines, the CDC guidelines and our local health department,” he said.

The superintendent says they also purchased and masks for kids and staff.

Parents say their kids were eager to play.

“Everyone wants that sense of normalcy, but we want it in a safe environment as well and comply with the guidelines that are given,” Dr. Belding said.

Aubrey ISD begins class on Monday. The superintendent says 61 percent of students have chosen to attend school in-person.