Attorney: Evictions could become an epidemic in Texas

Many renters in Dallas County are getting a little more breathing room even though the temporary ban on evictions is over.

Eight of the county’s 10 justices of the peace will not set eviction cases until at least Aug. 24.

People living in the city of Dallas have an extra 60 days before eviction legal proceedings can start if their financial hardship is based on the impact of COVID-19.

Dallas lawyer Mark Melton joined Good Day to talk about how he and other volunteer attorneys are helping tenants who have fallen on hard times.

“We’ve got over 1.3 million people in the city of Dallas. About half of them of in the workforce and we’ve got unemployment just under 10%. So of the 700,000 workers you could have under 10% of those people who are on unemployment that are now getting reduced stipends and are probably not going to be able to make the rent in the next month or two,” he said.

Melton believes 70,000 people in the city of Dallas alone could face eviction.

Anyone who needs eviction assistance should visit dallasevictions2020.com.