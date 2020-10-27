AT&T donates 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to DeSoto ISD

article

DeSoto ISD received a large PPE donation to help replace equipment destroyed by a fire over the summer.

AT&T donated 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the district, with 800 boxes of that delivered to East Middle School on Tuesday morning.

The school board estimates a warehouse fire in August destroyed more than $280,000 worth of DeSoto ISD's supplies.

The school's principal says the donation helps restore some of that and should put parents’ minds at ease.

“It's awesome to be able to let them know that their kids are going to be safe, that we're going to have extra hand sanitizer, that we'll be able to buy masks for students,” said principal Travis Anderson.

The donation is a part of Dallas-based AT&T's larger initiative to donate to worthy causes in North Texas.