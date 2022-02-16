AT&T Byron Nelson returning back to normal this year

article

It will be back to normal this year for golf fans at the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic.

This will be the first time crowds will be at full capacity since attendance was reduced last year and the tournament canceled the year before.

That means there could be up to 200,000 people attending the four-day tournament in May.

It will once again be played at the TPC Craig Ranch course in McKinney.

MORE: Sports Coverage

Organizers also announced the return of one of its most popular events: live music entertainment.

"Country music star Lee Brice is going to join us. It's going to be directly across from the main entrance, and we're looking to have a big time and create a ton of excitement and fun out of the concert and bringing music back to the AT&T Byron Nelson," tournament chairman Clay Duvall said.

The Lee Brice concert will follow play Saturday night.

Advertisement

Daily tickets to this year's AT&T Byron Nelson Classic are now on sale.