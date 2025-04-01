Repeat bologna smuggler caught with 242 pounds at Texas-Mexico border

article

The Brief A man from Albuquerque, NM was caught at the border crossing in El Paso trying to smuggle in prohibited pork bologna. CBP Canine "Harlee" alerted to the back of the vehicle and 242 pounds of bologna were found. This is the second time the man has tried to smuggle pork bologna in the past two months.



A 52-year-old man from New Mexico was caught trying to smuggle 242 pounds of prohibited pork bologna into the United States from Mexico early Saturday morning, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Bologna Smuggler Caught

What we know:

Just after 2 a.m., the Albuquerque man told agents he had nothing to declare. He was referred for a second agricultural inspection.

The CBP Agriculture Canine "Harlee" alerted to the rear cargo area of the vehicle. That is when they found the 22 rolls of bologna hidden beneath equipment in the back of the vehicle.

CBP agriculture canine "Harlee". (Source: U.S. Customs Border Protection)

They also found 60 undeclared Tramadol tablets in the center console of the vehicle.

The bologna was seized and destroyed by CBP per USDA regulations.

Repeat Offender

What we know:

This is the second time in two months the same man ws caught trying to smuggle bologna from Mexico to the U.S. at the El Paso port of entry.

In January, CBP agriculture specialist seized 55 rolls of undeclared bologna from the man. He was assessed a civil penalty in that case and the contraband meat was seized and destroyed.

Related article

By the numbers:

The driver was issued a $1,000 promissory note for the prescription medication violation. Tramadol is a schedule IV-controlled substance.

The bologna smuggling case is being referred to USDA Investigative and Enforcement Services, who enforce alleged violations related to animal and plant issues. The subject could be assessed up to a $10,000 penalty, if found guilty.

What they're saying:

"Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases to the U.S. which can have a devastating impact on the U.S. economy and on our agriculture industry," said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "It is always best for travelers to declare any items acquired abroad to help CBP stop the introduction of potentially harmful products."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security are partners in the effort to protect American agriculture against the introduction of pests and diseases at our nation's ports of entry. Undeclared prohibited agricultural items will be confiscated and could result in the issuance of a civil penalty for failure to declare, officials said in a news release.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man from New Mexico was not released.