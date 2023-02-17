Athena Strand’s accused killer indicted for her kidnapping and murder
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The mother of Athena Strand, who was murdered last year in Wise County, said the accused killer has been indicted for aggravated kidnapping and murder.
Tanner Horner is charged with killing the 7-year-old girl.
Investigators said Horner told them he accidentally hit the girl with a delivery truck in late November.
It happened in the Wise County city of Paradise, northwest of Fort Worth. Horner had apparently just delivered Athena’s Christmas gift to her home.
He claimed he panicked, put the girl in his truck after hitting her, and then strangled her to death because he thought she was going to tell her dad.
Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, released the following statement thanking the grand jury that indicted Horner.
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and murdering 7-year-old Athena Strand outside her home in Paradise, Texas.
Horner also faces multiple counts of sexual assault of a child in Tarrant County that are not related to Athena’s death.
No trial date has been set for Horner in Wise County.
The sheriff said he’ll push for the death penalty in this case.