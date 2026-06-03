Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter Jake Lang arrested for criminal trespassing in Frisco, jail records show

article

The Brief Far-right social media influencer Jake Lang was arrested Tuesday evening by Frisco police on an active criminal trespass warrant and is currently being held at Collin County Jail. Lang recently faced felony property damage charges in Minnesota for destroying an ice sculpture at the state capitol, which he claimed was a form of protected artistic expression. He previously spent four years in federal prison on an 11-count indictment for assaulting police officers with a baseball bat during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot before receiving a presidential pardon.



Jake Lang, a far-right social media influencer who was pardoned after being jailed in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has been arrested for criminal trespassing in Frisco, according to jail records.

Far-right influencer Jake Lang arrested

What we know:

Frisco police told FOX 4 that Lang was taken into custody Tuesday evening on an active criminal trespass warrant.

The date of the alleged incident was listed as June 2 and the address was 6101 Frisco Square Boulevard, police said. That's the address for the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center, where Frisco city offices are located.

Lang is currently being held at the Collin County Jail.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the arrest are limited, and it remains unclear exactly where or when the alleged trespassing incident took place.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Who is Jake Lang?

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, Ramsey County prosecutors charged the 30-year-old influencer, whose legal name is Edward Jacob Lang, with a felony count of first-degree property damage. The charge stems from an incident at the Minnesota State Capitol where he was accused of destroying a "Prosecute ICE" ice sculpture. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

According to the criminal complaint, the veteran advocacy organization Common Defense paid $6,250 to a local artist to create the sculpture and secured a permit to display it on Capitol grounds.

Lang was previously arrested in 2021 for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to previous FOX coverage, he spent four years in prison on an 11-count indictment that included assault charges for attacking law enforcement officers with a baseball bat, before eventually receiving a presidential pardon, according to previous coverage and court records.