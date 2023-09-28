ATF announces $15K reward for info in Dallas toddler's shooting death as family holds vigil

The ATF announced it's offering a $15,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a Dallas 2-year-old.

A vigil was held Thursday in South Dallas where Zyah "Tinky" Lacy was shot and killed.

The toddler was killed when someone opened fire on a group of people gathering to remember someone on their birthday.

The vigil is different from most vigils. It was a mixture of family members and law enforcement.

It was in a Dallas neighborhood near Fair Park where Zyah was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

Dozens of grieving family and community members are banding together with law enforcement to remember the innocent child and work to find who’s responsible for her death.

The drive-by shooting happened during an outdoor gathering to celebrate the birthday of a family member who was killed during a drive-by in February.

Dallas police say Sunday’s shooting was targeted, but the 2-year-old was not the target. It’s unclear who the target was.

"Don’t be a part of the problem. Be a solution to the problem. This is a cry, a rally cry. Come on. We have to do better because we are better," one person at the vigil said.

Featured article

"We have to do something. We have to do something. If this doesn’t tear your heart up, you are desensitized." another person said.

The Dallas Police Department is leading the investigation. Members of the department along with federal agents were at Thursday’s vigil.

The ATF is offering $15,000 of reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects.

A woman was also shot on Sunday. Her condition has not been released. But according to the last update from police, she is stable.