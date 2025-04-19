Downtown Dallas shootout that killed woman, 28, started when man 'brushed' hand on Mercedes, docs show

article

The Brief A 28-year-old woman was killed, and another person was injured during a Downtown Dallas shooting on April 5. Dallas police arrested Kendrick Finch on Friday and charged him with murder. The incident started when a man brushed his hand along a Mercedes Finch was riding in, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.



A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot and killed a 28-year-old woman and injured a man in Downtown Dallas.

Downtown Dallas Shooting

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the shooting Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. on April 5.

Ashlee Long, 28, and a man were injured in the shooting.

On April 18, police arrested Kendrick Finch, 34, and charged him with murder in the shooting.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Finch says that Long and the other shooting victim had just left a bar and were walking north across Main Street.

Finch was allegedly in a white 4-door Mercedes that was traveling west on Main Street.

Surveillance video reviewed by police showed the man who was with Long brushing his hand alongside the passing Mercedes.

A passenger in the vehicle, believed to be Finch, got out of the car with a gun in his hand. The man who was with Long then reached into her purse and pulled out a gun.

Finch then allegedly opened fire, hitting Long. The other man "appeared to return fire," according to the affidavit.

The passenger then got back into the Mercedes and drove away from the scene.

Long was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The man she was with was also injured.

A few hours after the shooting, Finch called police and told them he was the passenger in the Mercedes and told officers information that had not been publicly released.

Kendrick Finch

Finch is currently in the Dallas County jail where he’s being held on $500,000 bond.

What we don't know:

The identity and status of the injured man have not been released.

It is not clear if Finch and the man knew each other previously.