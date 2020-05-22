As state reopens, experts warn about possible second coronavirus wave in Dallas

article

With the next phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s is reopening businesses this weekend, some medical professionals are concerned reopening could bring more people out with their guard down.

The head of the Dallas County Medical Society says she worries in their excitement to get out and have a good time that people may ease up on hand hygiene, face coverings and social distancing.

Beginning Friday, bars are opening the taps and pouring to 25 percent of their typical crowd size. Restaurants are seating up to 50 percent capacity as more of the Texas economy opens this Memorial Day weekend. It’s kind of the rite of passage to summer fun.

“I don’t want people to mistake the fact that we're opening businesses to mean that it’s okay to get out and do everything that you want to do,” said Dr. Beth Kassanoff, president-elect of the Dallas County Medical Society.

A coronavirus projection model by PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia indicates Dallas could be one of the nation's new virus hotspots in the next four weeks if we don't continue being virus vigilant. It’s along with other cities across the south and southeast that are reopening business to revitalize the bottom line.

Dr. Kassanof says Dallas County has done well at slowing the spread, pointing to hospital room and ICU bed availability as proof.

“It's really important that people understand the risk is still there,” Kassanoff said. “It’s still really important for people who do need to get out that they wear their mask, wash their hands frequently and they keep that six-foot social distancing and medically vulnerable need to stay home.”

Dr. Kassanoff is not wanting the right of passage to summer fun to be the open door for increasing the spread of COVID-19.

“We want to get back to normal. We want to get back to doing all the things we want to do without masks without fear,” she said. “We don't want people to be scared, but we want them to be smart and really just be as cautious as you can.”

Dr. Kassanoff wants us all to remember that when you're out and the mask is up: It’s not just to protect you from the rest of us, but to protect the rest of us from you.

