Arrest made in deadly West Dallas parking lot shooting

Police arrested a man they say shot and killed a 24-year-old in a West Dallas parking lot earlier this month.

On May 2, Tamundray Williams was found with multiple gun shot wounds in a parking lot on North Hampton Road near the Dallas Housing Authority.

Williams was taken to the hospital where he died.

On Friday, police arrested 21-year-old Ronnie Cooper and charged him with murder.

Ronnie Cooper (Source: Dallas Jail)

Police have not said if Cooper is the only suspect in the case.

Cooper is in the Dallas Jail being held without bond.