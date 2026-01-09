Arrest made in Colleyville porch pirating case

The Brief Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing multiple packages from porches and mailboxes in Colleyville. The suspect, 42-year old Danielle Copeland, was found with around 50 stolen items in her car. Colleyville PD are asking residents for help returning the stolen items to their rightful owners.



Colleyville police have arrested a woman who's been accused of stealing multiple items from porches and mailboxes across the city.

What we know:

42-year old Danielle Copeland is accused of stealing packages from various Colleyville homes in November and December.

Video surveillance footage shows Copeland wearing a face mask, denim pants and tennis shoes while taking the stolen items.

She was also seen wearing a wig and t-shirt during warmer weather.

Colleyville detectives used a combination of video footage, eyewitness accounts and police collaboration to arrest Copeland.

Police found approximately 50 items in Copeland's car that were likely stolen.

What you can do:

Colleyville PD are asking for help in returning the packages to their rightful owners.

The stolen items were found with shipping labels ripped off.

You can reach out to Detective Watson at zwatson@colleyville.com or 817-503-1266 to help return the stolen goods to their rightful owners.

What's next:

Police said they are aware Copeland committed similar crimes in neighboring cities and are looking to determine if the stolen items belong to anyone in those cities.