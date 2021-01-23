Arrest made after man found killed in Dallas apartment

article

An 18-year-old has been taken into custody after police said he killed a man in a Dallas apartment early Saturday morning.

The fatal shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m., at the Canyon Creek Apartments on Stone Canyon Road.

Officers were called about a shooting at the apartment, and they found 20-year-old Tommy Elijah Gouge with a gunshot wound to the face.

Gouge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later arrested Timothy Kaylon Valdez for the shooting, and the 18-year-old was taken to jail.