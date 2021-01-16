Armed DPS guards pepper lawn of Texas State Capitol during closure

Armed DPS guards peppered the lawn of the Texas State Capitol after the FBI released a warning of the potential for armed protests at all 50 state capitols. This all comes less than a week until President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day.

Capitol gates were locked and marked off with yellow police signs. Texas DPS troopers roamed the grounds and some were even some on bikes.

DPS released a statement saying they were prepared for anything:

"We have enhanced security this weekend. We currently have sufficient resources on the ground to handle anything that happens. We are working with federal, state, and local law enforcement officials (including the FBI) and our [perimeter] fences are locked with barriers in place."

However, only a handful of people showed up at the Capitol. "It's been quiet today, and not very many people. We've been down here when there've been 1000’s of people, and today's very quiet," said Carol Baker.

Baker was joined with David Grogg right outside the front gates of capitol grounds, but not to protest. They say they were there to present a kind face during a hard time in America’s history.

They two also showcased watercolor paintings of the US Capitol riot and those who died during it.

"I wanted to memorialize for myself what happened on January 6th, the insurrection, and it came to my consciousness that maybe I should document the people who died," said Grogg.

Trump supporters came and went throughout the day.

DPS says they will be out here until at least January 20th out of an abundance of caution after the FBI statement.

Stratfor Risk Assistance and Network Exchange Executive Director Brian Lynch spent more than 20 years with the FBI. He says that the lack of protesters will not cause DPS to lower their precautions in the upcoming days leading up to Inauguration Day.

"Typically will maintain that status quo through the end of whatever the date of concern might be. On this particular date, it's obviously inauguration day," said Lynch.

