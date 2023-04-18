Arlington teen charged after police say 2-year-old brother shot himself with his gun

An Arlington teenager is facing charges after police say his 2-year-old brother shot and killed himself with the teen's gun earlier this month.

The teenager, who is not being named because of his age, was charged with one count of marking a firearm accessible to a child resulting in death and one court of tampering with physical evidence.

On April 4, Arlington officers responded to a home on Pocassett Drive after 2-year-old Rio Carrington shot himself.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say the toddler found the gun inside his teenage brother's room.

Officers recovered two firearms at the home. Both were believed to have been the teen's.

Investigators are still working to find out how he got the guns.