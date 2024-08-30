Arlington shooting: Man found dead on sidewalk

article

Arlington police are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a sidewalk near a car wash.

Officers were called to Brown Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. on Friday after residents in the area heard gunshots.

Police found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Arlington police say the man did not have any identification on him at the time.

No arrests have been made and police say they have not found anyone who witnessed the shooting.

Investigators are working to figure out why the man was in the area and what might have been the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.