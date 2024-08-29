Wise County crash: DPS identifies victims of passenger van 'mass casualty' incident

The victims of the deadly rollover crash in Wise County this week have been identified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released the names and ages of the people who were killed in the crash near Alvord.

What happened?

DPS says around 8 a.m. Wednesday, a passenger van carrying 14 people was driving along Highway 287 near the FM 1655 exit in Alvord.

The driver then veered into the median and lost control, causing the van to roll over several times and ejecting several passengers.

Three people died at the scene and a fourth person later died at the hospital.

DPS says only one person was wearing their seatbelt. That person only had minor injuries.

Who were the victims?

DPS says the victims are of Haitian descent. The van came from Florida and was heading to New Mexico.

The victims are:

Driver: Diony Antoine, male, 46 years of agePronounced dead at the scene

Passenger 1: JN Irard Vixamar, male, 42 years of agePronounced dead at the scene

Passenger 2: Ledene Pierre-Louis, male, 36 years of agePronounced dead at the scene

Passenger 3: Geneve Louis, female, 28 years of agePronounced dead at Medical City Denton

Passenger 4: Noel Fednel, male, 35 years of ageFlown to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with critical injuries

Passenger 5: Dieudyrat Eliassaint, male, 33 years of ageFlown to John Peter Smith Hospital with critical injuries

Passenger 6: Walnick Desir, male, 33 years of ageTransported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 7: Reginald Neptune, male, 34 years of ageTransported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 8: Marc Jean Lorkens Baptiste, male, 25 years of ageTransported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 9: Vincola Lecean, male, 52 years of ageTransported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 10: Junior Louis, male, 35 years of ageTransported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 11: Jean Edson, male, 35 years of ageTransported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 12: Jean Philippe Durock, male, 47 years of ageTransported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 13: Manius Vines, male, 44 years of ageTransported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with minor injuries

DPS reiterated that this was not a case of human smuggling or human trafficking.