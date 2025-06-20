article

Police have charged a man with capital murder after a shooting that killed a man at an Arlington apartment complex on Thursday.

Arlington apartment shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the apartment complex on Nandina Drive just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 19.

Officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot and was unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they saw a different man leave the apartment where the shooting took place and go inside a nearby apartment.

Officers found Kamari Marzittie, 25, who had been shot in the leg.

Marzittie was taken to the hospital and initially gave officers a fake name.

He was initially arrested on one count of failure to identify and other outstanding warrants.

After investigators spoke to Marzittie about the shooting, they charged him with one count of capital murder.

Police say they believe Marzittie and the victim were "engaging in high-risk drug activity" and that Marzittie was attempting to rob the victim when the shooting happened.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.