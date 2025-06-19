Expand / Collapse search

Arlington shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; Investigation ongoing

Published  June 19, 2025 7:10pm CDT
The Brief

    • One man is dead and another injured after a shooting at an Arlington apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
    • Police found the deceased man with a gunshot wound and a second man shot in the leg, who is believed to be involved.
    • No arrests have been made as detectives are currently investigating the incident.

What we know:

ARLINGTON, Texas - At around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Arlington police officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Nandina Drive to investigate reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.  

While searching the complex, officers located a second adult male who was shot in the leg and who is believed to be involved in the incident. 

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Arlington police detectives are currently on scene working to determine what happened. At this time, no arrests have been made. 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Arlington Police Department.

