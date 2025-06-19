Arlington shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; Investigation ongoing

article

The Brief One man is dead and another injured after a shooting at an Arlington apartment complex Thursday afternoon. Police found the deceased man with a gunshot wound and a second man shot in the leg, who is believed to be involved. No arrests have been made as detectives are currently investigating the incident.



What we know:

At around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Arlington police officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Nandina Drive to investigate reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

While searching the complex, officers located a second adult male who was shot in the leg and who is believed to be involved in the incident.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arlington police detectives are currently on scene working to determine what happened. At this time, no arrests have been made.