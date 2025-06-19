Arlington shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; Investigation ongoing
What we know:
ARLINGTON, Texas - At around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Arlington police officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Nandina Drive to investigate reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
While searching the complex, officers located a second adult male who was shot in the leg and who is believed to be involved in the incident.
He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Arlington police detectives are currently on scene working to determine what happened. At this time, no arrests have been made.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Arlington Police Department.