Arlington restaurant shooting lands two men in prison for 10 years each

Two men will each spend 10 years behind bars in a federal prison for a shooting inside an Arlington restaurant last year.

34-year-old James Edward Johnson and 53-year-old Leroy Harold White both pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm charges.

James Johnson (Source: Arlington Police)

On July 29, 2022 Johnson and another person got into a fight with White and a security guard at JJ's Corner Lounge.

During the fight, White fired a Smith & Wesson pistol which missed. In response, Johnson fired a Ruger at a random group that had just walked into the business. One person was hit in the foot.

White then hit Johnson in the head. Johnson turned around firing at White and hitting him once in his body armor and another time in his left arm.

Leroy White (Source: Arlington Police)

In their plea deals both admitted that they were previously convicted felons who were prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

"Mr. Johnson and Mr. White will now have ten years to think about carrying guns illegally in Arlington, Texas. Gun crime will always equal hard time," stated ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

