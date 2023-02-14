Man who climbed crane in Dallas taken into custody nearly 24 hours later

Dallas police say they have a man in custody who climbed to the top of a construction crane on Singleton Boulevard in Dallas.

Police were first called to the area just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

Officers blocked the streets while negotiators attempted to lure the man down from the crane high above the street.

Dallas police say the man was taken into custody around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday as rain was coming through the area.

SWAT teams, Dallas Fire-Rescue and Dallas police were seen in the area throughout the day.