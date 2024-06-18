Arlington suspect placed tracking device on ex's car leading to confrontation, shooting

Arlington police released dash camera images of an officer-involved shooting in a park earlier this month.

"This officer-involved shooting was an end-result of a horrific domestic violence incident that involved a man that intended to kill an innocent woman," said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.

Police say they were called to Kane Park for a domestic incident on Sunday, June 9.

When officers arrived, police say they saw 42-year-old Shannon Boyd of Irving shooting at his ex.

Arlington police say that Boyd and the woman had been in a long-term relationship, but they had separated several months prior.

The woman was in her car with a male friend when they noticed Boyd following them.

They pulled over at the park and Boyd told the man to leave the area, according to police.

That man, fearing for his life, left the scene and called 911, bringing officers to the scene.

Arlington Police say as they arrived the officer saw Boyd shoot the woman three times.

Three officers opened fire, hitting and killing Boyd.

The woman survived the attack and is still in the hospital recovering.

Police say Boyd does have a history of domestic abuse.

The woman had filed a police report against Boyd the week before in Allen.

She said Boyd showed up to a movie theater and assaulted her.

Three hours before the shooting Boyd showed up to an Arlington restaurant where the woman was eating. She said he threatened her and pointed a gun at her before leaving.

After the shooting, officers found a tracking device underneath the woman's car.

Arlington police say they were in the process of getting a warrant for Boyd's arrest at the time of the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting were a 9-year vet, a 2-year vet and the other has spent one year on the job.

APD says a criminal and administrative investigation into the shooting are underway.